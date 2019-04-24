Volunteers needed to help in flood clean-up efforts at Heritage Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city is putting out a call for volunteers to help clean up Heritage Park after it was hit hard by flooding in March.

Volunteers are needed on Thursday and Friday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Heritage Park has been closed since the middle of March due to flooding on the Missouri River. The ball fields were completely underwater.

Volunteers will help with scraping dried silt out of the pavilion and other hard surfaces in the complex as well as picking up debris.

Anyone who would like to help should wear long pants, closed-toed shoes, gloves and must be 10 years of age of older.

For more information, contact the United Way at 364-2381.