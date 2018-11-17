Clear

Volunteers package more than 12,000 meals

The St. Joseph Youth Alliance teamed up with an Arkansas-based organization, Pack Shack, to package 12,500 meals for those in need.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Youth Alliance teamed up with an Arkansas-based organization, Pack Shack, to package 12,500 meals for those in need.

On Saturday, people in the community packed the Youth Alliance office to create meals for the community. The dry meals consisted of rice, cheese packets, dried vegetables, and soy. Each meal costs only 25 cents, meaning a family of four can eat for just one dollar.

Organizers with the Youth Alliance say that food insecurity in the community is why this was a good organization to partner with.

"I think kids are just really looking for a way to give back," Anita Jolly, Project Director said. "And they recognize food insecurities. A lot of the food we are packaging today are going to our area schools to their campus cupboards because there is such an issue with food insecurities here in our community."

Jolly also said that they hope to partner with the organization again in the future. 

