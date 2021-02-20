Volunteers raise money for Special Olympics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At the intersection of Mitchell Ave and Noyes Blvd. Saturday, volunteers from Bishop LeBlond gave their time to help raise money for the Special Olympics of Northwest Missouri.

The organization's annual Polar Plunge event for St. Joseph was supposed to be held last weekend down at Lake Contrary but was canceled due to the weather.

It hasn't been an easy year for Special Olympics athletes and volunteers are hoping a boost from the community will go a long way.

"It has been really hard you know the pandemic has hit everyone in a different way," Kathy Grossman, Special Olympics Northwest Missouri said, "We haven't been able to have our normal fundraisers throughout the year like we did in the past."

Volunteers raised a few hundred dollars during the fundraiser. Staff say donations can always be accepted, no matter the amount, at their website.