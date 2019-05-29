Volunteers step up to help tornado victims in Douglas County, Kansas

(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan.) Tuesday's tornado that hit Douglas County in Kansas was rated an EF-4 by the National Weather Service. The twister, up to one mile-wide at its peak, destroyed homes near Linwood.

Wednesday morning, clean-up efforts were underway for people living along K-32 between Linwood and Lawrence.

Macy Woodruff says that her grandparent's house was one that was destroyed.

"It's looking like people in Linwood just need help," she said.

Daylight revealing the extent of the damage.

"It's just a devastating sight to see," Woodruff said. "The community strength is so important in this time of need."

Woodruff says that after the tornado hit, she and her sister drove to Linwood minutes after. Trying to find their grandparents to make sure they were OK.

"The entire town was closed down," she said. "We drove around for two hours trying to get into the town and we couldn't. Two hours later, we finally did get reunited with them [grandparents] at a gas station randomly so we knew they were safe. But it was really scary."

After seeing the devastation up-close and personal, Woodruff and her sister took to social media asking for donations to help the people in the town. Eventually, her post grew traction and they were able to accept monetary donations and food from people who wanted to help.

On Wednesday, Woodruff and her sister were going door-to-door dropping off the food that they collected to the people cleaning up.

"We just kind of did what we knew we had to do to help everybody out," she said.

Along with Woodruff, power companies, first responders, and contracting companies poured into the area to help. This included five men from Manning Construction in Lee's Summit.

"We are just helping people find stuff, helping people move stuff out and try to get organized and make sense of it," Brian McHenry, a worker from Manning Construction said.

McHenry says this was the first time he had responded to tornado damage.

"It's overwhelming for me and I can't imagine if this was my town or my house," he said.

There were several people injured in the tornado in northeast Kansas and as of Wednesday night, no fatalities were reported.