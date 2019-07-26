Volunteers to help flood effected areas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Volunteers will be headed to Lewis and Clark Village Saturday morning to assist with flood relief efforts.

The Buchanan County Long Term Recovery Committee made up of various church groups across the area will work there from 8 a.m. to noon.

The group, led by the Buchanan county emergency manager, will clean-up some of the homes, fences, and sheds.

"Our long term recovery committee and our C.O.A.D. will have 12 churches and approximately 15 not for profit agencies that will be helping us tomorrow," Bill Brinton, Buchanan County emergency manager said.

Trailers have been loaded up with critical supplies for the job. Brinton says the volunteers might hold more clean-up events in other areas across the county.