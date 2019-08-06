Clear

Voter turnout at less than two percent for special election

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voter turnout is less than two percent so far in Tuesday's special election in Buchanan County.

According to the Buchanan County Clerk's office, the 11:00 a.m. update shows a turnout of 1.7 percent with a total of 264 votes cast.

The highest turnout is from Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Joseph with a total of 77 votes cast.

Out of the polling locations, a total of 15,991 people are registered to vote.

Polling locations are open until 7:00 p.m.

For a list of polling locations, click here.

We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for your Tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Daily scattered rain chances are in the forecast for the second half of the work week.
