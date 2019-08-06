Voter turnout at less than two percent for special election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voter turnout is less than two percent so far in Tuesday's special election in Buchanan County.

According to the Buchanan County Clerk's office, the 11:00 a.m. update shows a turnout of 1.7 percent with a total of 264 votes cast.

The highest turnout is from Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Joseph with a total of 77 votes cast.

Out of the polling locations, a total of 15,991 people are registered to vote.

Polling locations are open until 7:00 p.m.

