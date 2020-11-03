Clear

Voter turnout hits 43% with absentee ballots

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 12:17 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) High voter turnout continues as voters head to the polls for Tuesday's presidential election.

Buchanan County election officials said turnout has been steady through the first five hours since polls opened for in-person voting at 6 a.m.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, in-person voter turnout was 27.3 percent with 14,552 ballots cast. Election officials said total voter turnout is at 43 percent when absentee ballots are counted.

53,321 voters are registered to vote in Buchanan County.

Election officials have been calling for an 80 percent turnout in Buchanan County if the trends continue.

