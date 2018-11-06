Voter turnout over 21% in first five hours

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Polls in Buchanan County opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and election officials said turnout has been steady through the first five hours of the day.
More than 11,480 voters cast their ballots by 11:00 a.m. Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said voter turnout hit 21.6 percent so far. Baack-Garvey predicted a 55 percent voter turnout for this year's midterm election.
Key issues are on the ballot including the race for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, a closely watched state senate race and open seats in the state legislature, along with measures to legalize medical marijuana, increase the state's fuel tax and raise the minimum wage.
