Voter turnout over 21% in first five hours

More than 11,480 voters cast their ballots by 11:00 a.m.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:42 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Polls in Buchanan County opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and election officials said turnout has been steady through the first five hours of the day.

More than 11,480 voters cast their ballots by 11:00 a.m. Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said voter turnout hit 21.6 percent so far. Baack-Garvey predicted a 55 percent voter turnout for this year's midterm election.

Key issues are on the ballot including the race for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, a closely watched state senate race and open seats in the state legislature, along with measures to legalize medical marijuana, increase the state's fuel tax and raise the minimum wage.

Heading into Election Day, we'll have mostly sunny skies this morning before clouds and scattered rain chances move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes through.
