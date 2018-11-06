Voters choose Sawyer over Guthery in Buchanan County Commissioner's race

Republican Lee Swayer defeated Democrat Jason Guthery for Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner in Tuesday's election.
Sawyer won with 59 percent of the vote.
Sawyer is the former senior vice-president for the St. Joseph News-Press.
