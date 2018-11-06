Clear

Voters choose Sawyer over Guthery in Buchanan County Commissioner's race

Sawyer won with 59 percent of the vote.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 8:46 PM

Republican Lee Swayer defeated Democrat Jason Guthery for Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner in Tuesday's election.

Sawyer is the former senior vice-president for the St. Joseph News-Press.


