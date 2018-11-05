Voters decide the future of Missouri's minimum wage

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) Missouri voters will decide whether to raise the state’s minimum wage with the Proposition B initiative on Nov. 6.
Missouri’s minimum wage sits at $7.85 an hour, which is above the federal minimum wage by $0.60. If a voter selects “yes” to Proposition B on the ballot, the state’s minimum wage would gradually increase to $12 an hour by 2023.
Republican Governor Mike Parson said he does not support the ballot measure.
“I think it’s bad policy to change the minimum wage unless it is done federally,” he said.
He also said that supply and demand will adjust minimum wage over time.
In the United States, more than 10 million people are considered part of the working poor; people in the workforce whose household income is below the federal poverty line.
