Voters pass Clean Missouri measure

Missouri voters passed Amendment 1 at the polls Tuesday.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:05 PM

The measure tightens limits on campaign contributions, restricts lawmakers from becoming lobbyists for two years after leaving office and limits gifts from lobbyists to lawmakers.

The amendment also changes how Missouri's statehouse districts are determined.

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
