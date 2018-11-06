Voters pass Clean Missouri measure

Missouri voters passed Amendment 1 at the polls Tuesday.
The measure tightens limits on campaign contributions, restricts lawmakers from becoming lobbyists for two years after leaving office and limits gifts from lobbyists to lawmakers.
The amendment also changes how Missouri's statehouse districts are determined.
