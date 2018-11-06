Voters pass Prop B to raise minimum wage

Missouri voters passed Proposition B in Tuesday's general election.
The measure raises the state's minimum wage to $12 an hour by the year 2023.
The current minimum wage is $7.85. Minimum wage workers will make $8.60 by next year then would see an annual $.85 increase over the next five years.
