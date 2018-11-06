Clear
Voters pass Prop B to raise minimum wage

The measure raises the state's minimum wage to $12 an hour by the year 2023.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 10:30 PM

Missouri voters passed Proposition B in Tuesday's general election.

The measure raises the state's minimum wage to $12 an hour by the year 2023.

The current minimum wage is $7.85. Minimum wage workers will make $8.60 by next year then would see an annual $.85 increase over the next five years.

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
