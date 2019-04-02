Clear
Voters pass Riverside USD 114 levy proposal

Doniphan County, Kan. voters passed the Riverside USD 114 Capital Outlay levy Tuesday night.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 9:04 PM

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.)— Doniphan County, Kan. voters passed the Riverside USD 114 Capital Outlay levy Tuesday night. 

Voters cast 332 Yes ballots (58%) compared 238 No ballots (42%). 

The $3.6 million capital outlay levy will be used for a four-year period. 

Heading into the April 2 election, the school district was one of seven out of 286 Kansas school districts that did not have a capital outlay levy. 

The district will re-visit the capital outlay need on a year-to-year basis. 

Wednesday through Thursday, better chances of rain is likely in the forecast. High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
