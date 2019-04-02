Voters pass Riverside USD 114 levy proposal

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.)— Doniphan County, Kan. voters passed the Riverside USD 114 Capital Outlay levy Tuesday night.

Voters cast 332 Yes ballots (58%) compared 238 No ballots (42%).

The $3.6 million capital outlay levy will be used for a four-year period.

Heading into the April 2 election, the school district was one of seven out of 286 Kansas school districts that did not have a capital outlay levy.

The district will re-visit the capital outlay need on a year-to-year basis.

For more information on what the capital outlay levy will mean, click the link here.