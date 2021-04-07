Clear
Voters react to school bond defeat

After the 107 million dollar bond failed, voters try to figure out what the future of education will look like in St. Jospeh.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 7:42 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2021 7:45 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After the $107 million dollar bond issue failed to pass by an almost two to one margin, voters are trying to figure out what happens now.

Outside Lorelei Burns' home on Jules St.,  a campaign sign supporting the bond still sits, she says she doesn’t understand why so many voted no.

"It just kind of bugs me," She said. "They were more worried about their kid being in the same building than about maybe moving on,"

She said the bond was likely the best answer for how the St. Joseph School District addresses its aging facilities.

"If it was easier to move to a different building and expand from there then that’s what you need to do." Burns said. 

Those against the bond said it wasn’t about trying to keep things exactly as they are now.

Terresa Parks, founder of United We Stand-St. Joseph and EM-PAC said it’s about feeling included in the process of deciding what the future of education in St. Joseph will look like, something Parks said was overlooked during the campaign for the bond.

"I don’t feel 7 people sitting in a room should be able to 100% speak for the community and begin to make decisions," Parks said.  "I think people will continue to fight it as long as it’s being force-fed vs. informed."

Those on both sides of the issue are trying to figure out what happens now in the wake of its defeat. Those against the bond say they’re looking to the newly elected board candidates to give them a voice, while those who were for it say they’re just hoping for a positive outcome.

"I would hope that we can find a way to do things a little differently around here do better," Burns said. "We’ll just have to wait and see."

Opposers of the bond said they'd like to see more open discussion moving forward. 

