Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Voters say yes to school district levy Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Voters say yes to school district levy

The .61 cent tax levy includes a five-year sunset clause and is expected to generate $6.5 million a year for the district.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 8:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 9:21 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph voters showed resounding support for a school district levy at the polls Tuesday.

The ballot measure passed by a 64 percent to 36 percent margin. Unofficial results show 7,819 voters in favor of the levy while 4,323 voted against it.

It needed a simple majority to pass.

The .61 cent tax levy includes a five-year sunset clause. It's expected to generate $6.5 million a year for the district.

Board members said the money generated from the levy will help pay for safety upgrades to district buildings, attract and retain teachers and staff and pay for increasing operational costs.

The district hasn't had an operating tax levy since 2014.

Last year the board cut $7.5 million from the budget which lead to the closure of two schools and eliminated around 80 staff positions following the defeat of $1.15 levy increase in November 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 48°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Wednesday through Thursday, better chances of rain is likely in the forecast. High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events