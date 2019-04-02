Voters say yes to school district levy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph voters showed resounding support for a school district levy at the polls Tuesday.
The ballot measure passed by a 64 percent to 36 percent margin. Unofficial results show 7,819 voters in favor of the levy while 4,323 voted against it.
It needed a simple majority to pass.
The .61 cent tax levy includes a five-year sunset clause. It's expected to generate $6.5 million a year for the district.
Board members said the money generated from the levy will help pay for safety upgrades to district buildings, attract and retain teachers and staff and pay for increasing operational costs.
The district hasn't had an operating tax levy since 2014.
Last year the board cut $7.5 million from the budget which lead to the closure of two schools and eliminated around 80 staff positions following the defeat of $1.15 levy increase in November 2017.
