Voters set to decide fate of medical marijuana

If voters approve one of the measures Missouri will become the 32nd state to pass medical marijuana.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 9:59 AM

Missouri voters will be deciding the fate of not one, but three, medical marijuana issues on the ballot Tuesday.

All three would make growing, selling and using medical marijuana legal in the state.

Amendment 2 would tax marijuana at 4 percent while Proposition C would tax it at 2 percent. Each measure also has a different proposed revenue use. However, Amendment 2 would go into the constitution while Proposition C would be a state law and could be overturned or changed by lawmakers.

Along with Amendment 2 and Proposition C, Amendment 3 would also legalize medical marijuana but it would also create an institute that would be headed by Springfield lawyer and doctor Brad Bradshaw, who also wrote the amendment.

The measure with the most votes will be the one that passes.

