Voters share their thoughts on possible Krug Park Amphitheater renovations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) While the city council is pushing for the Krug Park Amphitheater renovations, the public will have to decide whether they want to pay for it.

Parking is a concern for some as to where those attending concerts will park at.

"Its a pretty good sized parking up on top of the hill. There is quite a bit of parking up there. But it could be a problem," said Rich Boehringer.

But some locals suggest increasing the size of the parking lot above the amphitheater.

But despite some of the challenges, some believe that these renovations will help bring more people into St. Joseph and the opportunity for visitors to explore new areas.

"Good way to attract people to come into town kind of concerts and things going on in the park," said Rich Boehringer. "It's just a pretty setting. If you go up there and look at it, you know, it's just natural. It's a natural area. Beautiful area, you know, just nice place."

"I'm for I think it'd be great for the community and the experience would be good and a lot of people could get the opportunity to explore the area more," said Quentin Lenz.

Voters will have to vote later this year on whether the renovations will begin to move forward.