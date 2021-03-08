Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Voters share their thoughts on possible Krug Park Amphitheater renovations

Despite some potential challenges, some believe that these renovations will help bring more people into St. Joseph and the opportunity for visitors to explore new areas.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 5:31 PM
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 5:36 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) While the city council is pushing for the Krug Park Amphitheater renovations, the public will have to decide whether they want to pay for it. 

Parking is a concern for some as to where those attending concerts will park at.

"Its a pretty good sized parking up on top of the hill. There is quite a bit of parking up there. But it could be a problem," said Rich Boehringer.

But some locals suggest increasing the size of the parking lot above the amphitheater.

But despite some of the challenges, some believe that these renovations will help bring more people into St. Joseph and the opportunity for visitors to explore new areas. 

"Good way to attract people to come into town kind of concerts and things going on in the park," said Rich Boehringer. "It's just a pretty setting. If you go up there and look at it, you know, it's just natural. It's a natural area. Beautiful area, you know, just nice place."

"I'm for I think it'd be great for the community and the experience would be good and a lot of people could get the opportunity to explore the area more," said Quentin Lenz.

Voters will have to vote later this year on whether the renovations will begin to move forward.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
St. Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Falls City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Temperatures started out on the mild side with most areas in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday was another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. With the dry conditions outdoor burning should be avoided Monday and Tuesday as low humidity and gusty winds continue. Winds will stay breezy over the next few days with wind gusts around 20-30 mph. A more active pattern of weather will settle in for most of this week with our first chance of light rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A better chance for more moderate to heavy rain with possibly a few thunderstorms will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front. That front will stall south of our area late in the week, providing several more chances for rain throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the cold front rolls through with highs back in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories