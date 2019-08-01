Voters to decide tax levy increase for Savannah School District

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah School Board is asking voters to approve a 69-cent tax increase in August.

The Savannah School District tax levy is one of two items on the Andrew County special levy election ballot. Rolling Hills Consolidated Library is asking voters to continue a 15-cent tax levy that expires this year.

The Savannah School Board’s tax levy measure is called Proposition Gold. According to the proposal, an owner of a home valued at a $100,000 would pay an extra $131.00 per year.

In total it would raise about $18 million for the district.

School Board President Stancy Bond said the money will be used to fix roofs, address district-wide drainage problems, and update Savannah High School.

The money would also build a better driving-thru lane in front of two schools, replacing the current drop off and pick up areas.

Prop Gold supporters have formed a group, Support the Savages, to get the word out about the campaign. One of the main drivers inside that campaign is Mary Ingersoll, a Savannah business owner, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and a mom.

“My son Eddie is 5,” Ingersoll said. “He'll be starting kindergarten in a couple of weeks and he's just really excited and my daughter is one and she'll be there in just a few years, to me it's personal.”

Ingersoll got involved with the campaign by accidentally checking the “yes” box during a community forum asking for volunteers to help assess school facilities. A year later, she is still working and volunteering her time to get the tax increase passed this August.

Ingersoll said she stuck by the cause because cities that invest in schools, see the results in all parts of the community.

“It’s for my kids, but it's also personal for my pocketbook," she said. "We own property here. We own our businesses here. We are all in for Savannah and Andrew County.

A pep-rally for Proposition Gold will be held at Savannah High School at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Click HERE to see the official ballot information.