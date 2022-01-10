Clear
Voting begins for new Savannah mascot

Voting will run from January 10 through Friday, January 14.

Posted: Jan 10, 2022 4:39 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah R-3 School District announced that voting for the new school mascot has begun.

The school district says that all parents, community members and alumni are allowed to vote. Students and staff members will vote on campus.

The district asks to only vote once. 

The "black and gold Savannah Savages" will remain regardless of the image selected.

Voting will run from Monday, January 10 through Friday, January 14.

A final decision will be made and announced after the Board meeting on Thursday, January 20. 

To see the slideshow of the top five submissions, CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE to vote.

For more information about the mascot, CLICK HERE. 

Cold temperatures out the door this morning with lows in the teens and lower 20s. Today temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be above average throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through most of the week. A cold front will move through by the end of the week giving us some cooler temperatures and clouds for your weekend.
