Voting begins for new Savannah mascot

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah R-3 School District announced that voting for the new school mascot has begun.

The school district says that all parents, community members and alumni are allowed to vote. Students and staff members will vote on campus.

The district asks to only vote once.

The "black and gold Savannah Savages" will remain regardless of the image selected.

Voting will run from Monday, January 10 through Friday, January 14.

A final decision will be made and announced after the Board meeting on Thursday, January 20.

To see the slideshow of the top five submissions, CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE to vote.

For more information about the mascot, CLICK HERE.