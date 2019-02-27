WATCH: ABC's Special Report Michael Cohen testifies

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, is testifying before Congress on Wednesday.
Related Content
- WATCH LIVE: ABC News 2018 Midterm Election coverage
- Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
- Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen sentenced to three years in prison for various crimes
- Tornado Watch in Effect
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 8PM
- Athletes Prepare for Special Olympics Indoor Games
- Special Olympics softball tournament brings athletes together
Scroll for more content...