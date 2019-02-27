Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

WATCH: ABC's Special Report Michael Cohen testifies

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, is testifying before Congress on Wednesday.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 9:01 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, is testifying before Congress on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Maryville
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Cameron
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Fairfax
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -5°
A weak disturbance is pushing through this Wednesday morning, bringing some freeing drizzle to the area. We could deal with a few slick spots. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower to middle 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events