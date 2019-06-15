WATCH: Couple picks up, folds American flag after being blown down in Mound City

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) Two people stopped to pick up and fold an American flag that was blown down in Mound City after an apparent tornado.

Shawna Farr sent the video to KQ2 showing a couple picking up the flag after they saw it on the ground.

Farr says she recorded the video from across the street.

"I was at my grandpa's across from the clinic and saw them folding the flag that was on the ground," she said. "And it about made me cry."