(MOUND CITY, Mo.) Two people stopped to pick up and fold an American flag that was blown down in Mound City after an apparent tornado.
Shawna Farr sent the video to KQ2 showing a couple picking up the flag after they saw it on the ground.
Farr says she recorded the video from across the street.
"I was at my grandpa's across from the clinic and saw them folding the flag that was on the ground," she said. "And it about made me cry."
Related Content
- WATCH: Couple picks up, folds American flag after being blown down in Mound City
- Flooding leads to evacuations in Mound City
- Mound City Girls Advance, North Andrew Boys Fall In Semis
- Mound City opens temporary shelter for people in need
- Man seriously injured after dump truck overturns near Mound City
- Red Cross closing Mound City shelter as flood waters recede
- Damage reported in Mound City after possible tornado
- Kansas couple picks up pieces after surviving tornado
- Nebraska man killed in fatal crash on I-29 near Mound City
- Red Cross closing St. Joseph, Troy shelters; Mound City to remain open
Scroll for more content...