WATCH: Couple picks up, folds American flag after being blown down in Mound City

Two people stopped to pick up and fold an American flag that was blown down in Mound City after an apparent tornado.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) Two people stopped to pick up and fold an American flag that was blown down in Mound City after an apparent tornado.

Shawna Farr sent the video to KQ2 showing a couple picking up the flag after they saw it on the ground.

Farr says she recorded the video from across the street.

"I was at my grandpa's across from the clinic and saw them folding the flag that was on the ground," she said. "And it about made me cry."

Thunderstorms have mostly missed the St. Joseph area but areas to the north and east have seen storms. Through this evening, there is a chance for a few strong storms with hail and damaging winds to the east of St. Joseph. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s and 80s. Overnight, the storms will move out and the clouds should break-up. Lows tonight are in the 60s.
