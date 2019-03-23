Take a look at some aerial footage of the record setting flooding in St. Joseph on Friday, March 22.
Related Content
- WATCH: Footage of Record-Breaking Flooding in St. Joseph
- Another Water Main Break in St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- NWS: St. Joseph experiencing driest year on record
- Kitchen fire breaks out at St. Joseph pizza restaurant
- College students spend spring break building home in St. Joseph
- Lower crest expected, major flooding still forecast in St. Joseph
- Missouri River rising, nearing major flood stage in St. Joseph
- I-29 north of St. Joseph closed because of flooding
Scroll for more content...