LIVE: George Floyd Funeral Service

Live coverage of the funeral service for George Floyd in Houston, Tx. Service is scheduled to begin at 11 AM CDT.

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 10:43 AM
Updated: Jun 9, 2020 10:46 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Monday was another warm day with temperatures in the low 90s. The remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to move into the area Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is in the forecast on Tuesday which will increase flooding concerns across the region. A few strong storms are also possible.
