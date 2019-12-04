Clear

WATCH LIVE: Coverage of the House Judiciary Committee Impeachment Public Hearings

Live coverage of the House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Live coverage of the House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories