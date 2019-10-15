(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference addressing vaping with other state officials.
According to the Governor's Office, there have been 22 reports of vaping-related illnesses in Missouri and one death, as of October 4. Most of the reports involved people aged 15-24.
In addition to the governor, representatives from the state's Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and Department of Public Safety will be in attendance.
Related Content
- WATCH LIVE: Missouri Governor Parson holds press conference on vaping
- Governor Parson visits Cameron
- Parson Sworn in as Governor
- Governor Parson tours flooded areas of rural Northwest Missouri
- Chiefs, Mosaic Life Care, MWSU hold training camp press conference
- Parson says infrastructure, job training top Missouri priorities
- Missouri Gov. Parson appoints Tjeerdsma to Northwest Board of Regents
- Governor Parson Stops in St. Joseph for Statewide Listening Tour
- Governor Parson visits 139th Airlift Wing during St. Joseph visit
- Governor Parson announces new emergency water, hay access
Scroll for more content...