Clear

WATCH LIVE: Missouri Governor Parson holds press conference on vaping

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference addressing vaping with other state officials.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 8:53 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference addressing vaping with other state officials.

According to the Governor's Office, there have been 22 reports of vaping-related illnesses in Missouri and one death, as of October 4. Most of the reports involved people aged 15-24.

In addition to the governor, representatives from the state's Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and Department of Public Safety will be in attendance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
We will continue to see some very nice weather for the next several days but temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday and even cooler by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories