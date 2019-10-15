WATCH LIVE: Missouri Governor Parson holds press conference on vaping

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference addressing vaping with other state officials.

According to the Governor's Office, there have been 22 reports of vaping-related illnesses in Missouri and one death, as of October 4. Most of the reports involved people aged 15-24.

In addition to the governor, representatives from the state's Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and Department of Public Safety will be in attendance.