WATCH: Mayor gives KQ2's Mike Bracciano key to the city

Chief Meteorologist Mike Bracciano was recognized for his 32 years of delivering weather forecasts to the St. Joseph area.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 7:44 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 8:04 PM

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray gave KQ2's Chief Meteorologist Mike Bracciano a key to the city during the kickoff of the Southside Fall Festival Friday in honor of his 32 years of delivering weather forecasts to the St. Joseph area.

