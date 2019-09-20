WATCH: Mayor gives KQ2's Mike Bracciano key to the city

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray gave KQ2's Chief Meteorologist Mike Bracciano a key to the city during the kickoff of the Southside Fall Festival Friday in honor of his 32 years of delivering weather forecasts to the St. Joseph area.
