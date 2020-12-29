WATCH: Power lines spark as freezing rain falls in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph resident captured video of utility lines sparking near 19th and Angelique streets during Tuesday's winter storm.

The storm left more than 20,000 Evergy customers without power. Utility crews are working through the night to restore power to homes and businesses, but an Evergy spokesperson said there was no timeline on when power would come back on for everyone.

St. Joseph and much of the northwest Missouri region saw between a .25 and .50 inch of ice from a storm system that packed snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.