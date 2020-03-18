Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

WATCH: President Trump holds briefing on coronavirus

The president is scheduled to speak at 10:30 AM

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:33 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: °
Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloud cover temperatures still warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are going to warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s and a pretty good bet that we will see widespread rain across the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories