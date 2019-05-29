Clear
BREAKING NEWS: I-29 reopens north of St. Joseph Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

WATCH: Special Counsel Robert Mueller statement on Russia investigation

The DOJ said Mueller would speak on the "investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election."

Posted: May 29, 2019 9:49 AM
Updated: May 29, 2019 9:52 AM

Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a public statement Wednesday morning amid demands by congressional Democrats that he testify in public, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The DOJ announcement said Mueller would speak at 10 a.m. at the Justice Department on the "investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election."

The DOJ announcement said Mueller would take no questions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern will finally quiet down as we head into our Wednesday and the second half of the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events