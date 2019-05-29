WATCH: Special Counsel Robert Mueller statement on Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a public statement Wednesday morning amid demands by congressional Democrats that he testify in public, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
The DOJ announcement said Mueller would speak at 10 a.m. at the Justice Department on the "investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election."
The DOJ announcement said Mueller would take no questions.
