WATCH: St. Joseph high schools face uncertain future

KQ2 recently held a focus group to discuss the five options being considered for the future of St. Joseph's high schools.

The St. Joseph School District worked with architects and engineers from SJSD's facilities planning partner, DLR Group, to develop the five concepts based on findings from the community, groups and various individuals over the past few months. The proposals include renovating current schools, to building either one or two new high schools or a combination of both.

High School Concepts: Concept A: New Single High School Concept B: Two New High Schools Concept C: Build New High School & Renovate Central Concept D: Renovate Current High Schools Concept E: New 9th Grade Center & 10-12 High School

The district will now review the feedback before making a recommendation to the Board of Education. The board could possibly vote on a final plan to be implemented by the school district in November.

