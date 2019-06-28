Clear

Kevin Kietzman parts ways with 810 WHB

Union Broadcasting announced Friday that WHB 810 radio host, Kevin Kietzman, and the company have mutually agreed to part ways.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 6:49 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Union Broadcasting announced Friday that WHB 810 radio host, Kevin Kietzman, and the company have mutually agreed to part ways.

“We would like to thank Kevin for his dedicated service over the last 22 years,” Union Broadcasting, Inc. President Chad Boeger said. “Kevin has been a valuable member of the Sports Radio 810 WHB team. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors and good luck moving forward.”

Kietzman hosted the afternoon show Between the Lines and was part owner of the station.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to host Between the Lines for the past 22 years and I’m proud of being a founding partner of this great local company that is so committed to our community,“ Kietzman said.

This comes after Kietzman made comments regarding Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his family on air on Tuesday. Kietzman had been suspended from being air on Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: WHBS KIETZMAN SUSPENDED, APOLOGIZES FOR COMMENTS MADE TOWARD CHIEFS' ANDY REID FAMILY

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Friday & Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like 100-105 degrees.
