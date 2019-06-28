Kevin Kietzman parts ways with 810 WHB

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Union Broadcasting announced Friday that WHB 810 radio host, Kevin Kietzman, and the company have mutually agreed to part ways.

“We would like to thank Kevin for his dedicated service over the last 22 years,” Union Broadcasting, Inc. President Chad Boeger said. “Kevin has been a valuable member of the Sports Radio 810 WHB team. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors and good luck moving forward.”

Kietzman hosted the afternoon show Between the Lines and was part owner of the station.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to host Between the Lines for the past 22 years and I’m proud of being a founding partner of this great local company that is so committed to our community,“ Kietzman said.

This comes after Kietzman made comments regarding Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his family on air on Tuesday. Kietzman had been suspended from being air on Wednesday.

