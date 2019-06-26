Clear
WHBs Kietzman suspended, apologizes for comments made toward Chiefs' Andy Reid family

Union Broadcasting's 810 WHB radio host Kevin Kietzman was suspended Tuesday for comments made directed toward Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his family.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 11:14 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:15 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Kan.)— Union Broadcasting's 810 WHB radio host Kevin Kietzman was suspended Tuesday for comments made directed toward Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his family.

The action came after he was criticized by fans in Kansas City and by national media outlets for comments about Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his family.

Kietzman made tweets on Twitter Tuesday apologizing for his remarks and explaining his thought process. 

A disturbance was moving through southeast Nebraska this morning and it brought clouds to northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. It was cooler afternoon due to the clouds and the northeast winds.
