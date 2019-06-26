WHBs Kietzman suspended, apologizes for comments made toward Chiefs' Andy Reid family

(KANSAS CITY, Kan.)— Union Broadcasting's 810 WHB radio host Kevin Kietzman was suspended Tuesday for comments made directed toward Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his family.
The action came after he was criticized by fans in Kansas City and by national media outlets for comments about Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his family.
Kietzman made tweets on Twitter Tuesday apologizing for his remarks and explaining his thought process.
