WIC participants struggling to fill government provided benefits due to grocery shortages

Mothers or expecting mothers say it's hard purchasing all of their food products at one store and either have to go to multiple locations or go without some items.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 8:08 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

WIC coordinators say the quantity of benefits the government issues has not increased during the pandemic.

WIC has closed their office to the public, but are continuing to offer their assistance over the phone at 816-271-4723.

A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
