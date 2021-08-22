WWII Veteran Everett "Jack" Rhoades celebrates 100th birthday

(MOUND CITY, Mo) A member of the proclaimed, greatest generation, Everett "Jack" Rhoades can soon say he is one of another select club.

"Oh this was great, I wasn't expecting this," said Rhoades.

Rhoades is celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday in Mound City.

"It's very exciting and remarkable because he is the oldest person I know. Like ever," said Rhoades Great-Granddaughter Molly Dolan.

"It's always been his dream to get to live to be a 100. That was just one of his goals and here he is, he made it," said Granddaughter Becki Rhoades Foster.

A World War II Veteran, a farmer, and grandparent who enjoyed attending his grand kids sporting events, Jack Rhoades has lived a full life so far, but one of his most cherished moments? Being married to the love of his life Kathleen Rhoades, who passed away in 2019.

"I would say 75 years, 76 years with my wife, we were married 76 years," said Rhoades.

Rhoades secret to living to 100 years old, is rather quite simple.

"I tell you what, I had a birthday every year, that's all I can tell ya," said Rhoades.

A birthday filled with loved ones, cake, signs, and of course a parade, all fitting for a man turning 100 years old.

"Having them let us celebrate with them is amazing, so we enjoy every minute of all of it," said U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs' Dawn Clouse.

And Rhoades hopes for the future is to see at least 102 years old!

"I'll tell ya, I don't feel a 100. This is wonderful to tell you the truth, I hope have 2 years," said Rhoades.

Rhoades officially turns 100 years old on August 24th.