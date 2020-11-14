Clear
WWII veteran turns 100-years-old

The VFW Post 56 Riders revved their engines, cars honked their horns and wished the newest centenarian happy birthday.

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 10:57 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. ) It's not everyday you turn 100-years-old.

Saturday afternoon, Earl Hammer got the surprise birthday party of a lifetime. 

Motorcycles circled the Country Squire retirement community to celebrate the WWII, turning 100 years young this coming Monday. 

“Oh, totally a surprise!” said Earl Hammer, 100-year-old veteran. 

Earl said it wasn't the party he imagined for his 100th birthday, it was better. 

“Number one, I’d say,” said Earl, “I’m just elated today.”

Earl served in the Marine Cop from 1942-1945. 

In celebration of his birthday, the VFW Post 56 Riders presented Earl with a plaque for his service. 

“I appreciate that God put me in the Marine Corp. I think he did,” said Earl. 

Earl's birthday parade was such a hit, he made plans for the riders to come back next year for his 101th birthday. 

