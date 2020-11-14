WWII veteran turns 100-years-old

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. ) It's not everyday you turn 100-years-old.

Saturday afternoon, Earl Hammer got the surprise birthday party of a lifetime.

Motorcycles circled the Country Squire retirement community to celebrate the WWII, turning 100 years young this coming Monday.

The VFW Post 56 Riders revved their engines, cars honked their horns and wished the newest centenarian happy birthday.

“Oh, totally a surprise!” said Earl Hammer, 100-year-old veteran.

Earl said it wasn't the party he imagined for his 100th birthday, it was better.

“Number one, I’d say,” said Earl, “I’m just elated today.”

Earl served in the Marine Cop from 1942-1945.

In celebration of his birthday, the VFW Post 56 Riders presented Earl with a plaque for his service.

“I appreciate that God put me in the Marine Corp. I think he did,” said Earl.

Earl's birthday parade was such a hit, he made plans for the riders to come back next year for his 101th birthday.