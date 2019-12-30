Tough labor market leads to 30 percent growth in St. Joe wages

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A tight labor market across Northwest Missouri has caused wages in several cities, including St. Joseph, to increase over the past few years.

The Chamber of Commerce recently released data that stated wages in St. Joe have steadily gone up by about 30 percent over the last 10 year period, especially for skilled labor positions. Something local companies like Triumph Foods can attest to.

"There are more jobs than people, so we're all really struggling," Chris Clark, communications manager at Triumph Foods, said. "It is absolutely kind of a buyers market right now."

The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center released data that shows out of 115 counties in the state, Buchanan County ranked number nine, with an average annual wage of $45,012. Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joe Chamber of Commerce, said most of the counties that ranked higher than Buchanan were urban counties around Kansas City and St. Louis.

In addition to that, in October of 2019, the average annual wage rate for St. Joe ranked fourth behind St. Louis, Kansas City, and Columbia. Meaning the area outpaced other comparative cities like Springfield and Joplin.

"We have a lot of skilled manufacturing jobs in the community and as a consequence of that that drives up the labor rates because, again, you have people competing for employees who have that skill level," Lilly said.

Even Triumph Foods said they raised their starter pay from $12.50 to $14. The starter pay only stays in effect for about a week as employees go through training, and then increases again depending on what position the employee is in.

"We recently increased our starting wage and we're looking into ways to maybe kind of fast-track people into more rapid pay increases," Clark said. "As far as retention practices, we're doing anything we absolutely can."

The greater demand for skilled labor workers has also come at a time when unemployment in St. Joseph is sitting low. The Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the unemployment rate in October 2019 was 2.3 percent, compared to 9 percent ten years ago.

Lilly said while the higher wages do potentially attract more workers, it also causes a few headaches.

"If your wages are lower than you can say to potential companies, 'hey, you can come to St. Joe and get a very quality workforce for a lower wage', but now what we've seen is our wages are higher," Lilly said.

He added that another concerning factor is because of St. Joseph's proximity to Kansas City, employees have the opportunity to find work there and commute. Clark agreed with that statement, saying many of their employees go on to work at Kansas City companies. However, he said it also works the other way around.

"We've got a surprisingly large number of our production employees commuting from the Kansas City area every day," Clark said. "Yeah, we lose people to Kansas City as well, but we also attract people from Kansas City."

And to keep up with production with fewer skilled employees, Clark said the company has had to invest in robotics to complete some jobs. He added that the company has yet to have to replace any employee with robotics, only that they help keep up production in slow times.

"We bring in robotics to help streamline processes and maybe take some of the more physically demanding roles," Clark said. "We'll automate those and put robots in those roles, and then move people who are doing those jobs into other roles."