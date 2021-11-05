Clear
Walk for the Homeless turnout up six fold in 2021

The Walk for the Homeless raised about $10,000 with participants showing up for the event Friday night.

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 10:51 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2021 11:01 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Compared to last year, turnout for the event increased six-fold with more than 120 people signing up to walk. The event raises money to pay for homeless individuals to get I.Ds, birth certificates, and transportation.

The walk route snakes through downtown with stops at local organizations providing services to the homeless.

First-time participant Lisa Green said she found out about the walkthrough on Facebook and signed up with her 8-year-old daughter Haley.

“There's a lot of great organizations in town. I wasn’t aware of so many different organizations that kind of work together to provide shelter and food and there’s just so many opportunities to help,” Lisa Green said.

Along the route, some participants carry trash bags so they can help clean up the streets as they go.

“We had a bag and Haley filled it with the trash so we were picking up trash as we went and it was great. I think it looks a little pretty downtown now,” Lisa Green said.

Haley Green said she liked the walk and learned something while doing it.

“We can always help somebody,” Haley Green said.

Both Greens said that they hope to make the Walk for the Homeless a yearly tradition.

