Walk for the homeless returns today

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 9:56 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another event cancelled due to covid is back on!

The annual St. Joseph's walk for the homeless returns today.

Helping to raise awareness for homelessness in St. Joseph, this walk will start at 4 p.m. this afternoon outside the Northwest Health Services downtown office.

So far, more people have signed up for this year's walk than the last four years combined.

All proceeds from the walk go directly to homeless individuals living in St. Joseph.

"We've actually had a lot of sign-ups this year. I was just looking at the reports this morning, we've raised $8,000 so far in proceeds. We have over 100 walkers pre-registered. It's a really good cause for the community we're really excited,” Corey Myers, Lead of Marketing at Northwest Health Services said.

The cost is $20 to register for the walk with a shirt included.

You can go to stjwalkforthehomeless.org to pre-register, or register on site at the event later today.

People are also welcome to come and walk for free.

