Walk sheds light on suicide prevention

The first Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk took place Sunday at Bishop LeBlond High School.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 4:12 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk took place Sunday at Bishop LeBlond High School. 

The walk is designed to raise awarenss about mental health to help people who are currently struggling or have struggled before.

Kerry Harvey, Chairperson for the walk, says that she had the idea for the walk after noticing that St. Joseph did not have one.

“My daughters and I have walked in the Columbia and the Fulton walks before because this is something that is near to our hearts," Harvey said. "And we decided we needed one here.”

The fundraising goal was $4,000 but as of Sunday evening, more than $17,000 was raised. 

Hundreds of people turned out to the event. 

