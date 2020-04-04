Warm weather and sunshine return Sunday

Temperatures dropping down overnight Saturday around freezing with widespread frost anticipated for northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. A warm up is expected Sunday in the low 60s with clearing skies. A slight chance of showers is in the forecast Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures will steadily increase into the 70s and 80s for the first half of the week before falling back to the upper 50s.

