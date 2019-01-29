Warming shelters open as bitter cold arrives

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Warming shelters are up and running in our area to help people who may need shelter from the extreme cold.

The 8th Street Drop In Center

The center is open Monday-Saturday from 8am-4pm. The 8th Street Drop In Center provides case management services, laundry facilities, and showers. For more information, call 259-5233.

The Cold Weather Shelter for Men

The shelter is providing overnight emergency shelter for men and has increased their capacity to serve additional men during the next few days. The Cold Weather Shelter is open seven days a week from 4pm-7am and is located at 700 Olive. For more information, call 390-8884.

The Crossing Emergency Shelter

The shelter, located at 701 S. 8th Street, is providing overnight emergency shelter for men and women. The Crossing Emergency Shelter is open seven days a week from 4pm-8am. The Crossing has increased their capacity to serve additional men and women during the next few days. For more information, call 273-0095 or 617-2148.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is open as a Warming Center from 9am-4pm Sunday-Friday. The Salvation Army is located at 602 Messanie and can be reached at 232.5824.

If a family is in need of shelter, they can contact the YWCA at 232-4481.

For a full list of warming centers in our area click here.