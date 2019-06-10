Clear

Warrant issued for Atchison man wanted in connection with Sunday shooting

Authorities say they are searching for one man following a shooting in a vacant lot of Atchison that left one person injured.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, investigators were called to a vacant lot, located in the 1100 block of N. 8th St., after a reported shooting, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News.

When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a St. Joseph hospital, where he was still being treated early Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe that a group of about 20 people had gathered in the vacant lot Sunday morning and an argument broke out. The argument escalated and during that confrontation, investigators believe 31-year-old Kevin V. Maxey Jr., of Atchison, shot the victim.

Chief Wilson said police believe the victim was standing nearby when the argument escalated but not directly involved in it, according to MSC News.

A warrant has been issued for Maxey's arrest for attempted second-degree murder.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 913-367-4323 immediately.

