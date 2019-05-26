Washouts lead to water outage in parts of Worth County

(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) Worth County officials say a number of washouts has led to some parts of the county to not have water.
Officials say that people who are in the Worth County Public Water District and live east and/or south of the intersection of 170th Rd. and Hwy. C will be without water until crews can fix the washouts.
Once the water is back on, officials will have a boil advisory in place until Tuesday at 3 p.m.
There is no timetable for when the washouts will be fixed.
