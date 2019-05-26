Clear

Washouts lead to water outage in parts of Worth County

Worth County officials say a number of washouts has led to some places in the county to not have water.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 11:29 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) Worth County officials say a number of washouts has led to some parts of the county to not have water.

Officials say that people who are in the Worth County Public Water District and live east and/or south of the intersection of 170th Rd. and Hwy. C will be without water until crews can fix the washouts.

Once the water is back on, officials will have a boil advisory in place until Tuesday at 3 p.m.

There is no timetable for when the washouts will be fixed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
After last night's storms, the forecast for Sunday appears to be mostly dry. Will keep an isolated chance for a thunderstorm in the forecast through the afternoon. We may see a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another round of storms is expected to move in late tonight towards early Monday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events