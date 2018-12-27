Water, Stress on Social Services, Nos. 4-5 in top stories of 2018

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 2018 has been full of big stories both nationally and locally. While it can be hard to narrow it down to the biggest stories of the year, KQ2 News has done just that. We begin our look at the Top 5 local stories of the year with numbers 4 and 5.

Water was big in the news in 2018. Whether it was a lack of water (the 2018 drought) or what to do with water we don't want (St. Joseph's Blacksnake Creek project), water made number five on our list of 2018 biggest stories of the year.

The drought of 2018 hit farmers hard.

"(For our cattle), we're running out of water. The grass is dying," said Andrew County farmer Derek Hughes, as the drought was settling in early in the summer.

Communities throughout northwest Missouri were faced with water shortages. In Hamilton, lack of snowfall last winter, combined with a dry spring, made conditions serious.

"If you talk to some of the old-timers in town, they say this is the worst it's been," said Jean Van Iperen at the time, Hamilton city administrator.

Because of the drought, water restrictions were put in place in Hamilton. Residents couldn't water their lawns or plants, fill their swimming pools, or even go to the car wash.

However, a summer deluge of rain filled up resovoirs in a hurry and prevented a serious problem from becoming dangerous.

Meanwhile, in St. Joseph, much of the debate over the city's Blacksnake Creek talk subsided as work began. After much debate, the idea of constructing a tunnel for water runoff was selected over an above-ground system. A 300 foot drilling machine was brought to the city to drill a tunnel from the creek to the Missouri River.

When complete, the tunnel will stretch more than 6,000 ft. underground at nearly 180 ft. deep to transport rainwater to the Missouri River, carrying as much as 800 million gallons of rainwater into the river each year.

KQ2 News' Number 4 story of the year is St. Joseph's local social services programming.

City leaders needed to come up with a new solution to the homeless problem after the closure of the Salvation Army's shelter.

Another organization, The Crossing, came to the rescue by opening up more of its space to those without a home.

"It's not very easy out there trying to make it on your own by yourself," said brandon Nash, who came into the Crossing on the first day the shelter opened.

St. Joseph's Interserv moved into a brand new $5 million facility that replaced their previous 100 year-old headquarters.

"We have a lot to be proud of in St. Joe, we're growing and this is an example of how the city can meet the needs of the people," said Dennis Snethen, who manages the Wesley Weightlifting program, which operates out of the new building.

At the same time, other social service agencies were bursting with clients, including Second Harvest Food Bank and Community Action Partnership.

At CAP, their utility assistance program got overrun when electric bills came in higher than expected, earlier than expected.

"Typically we see that our funds will last through out the winter months but with this many applications this soon we see that thay may not happen," said Whitney Lanning, executive director of CAP.