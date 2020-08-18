Clear
Water damage, air quality issues closes Central High School for six weeks

School administrators made the decision to close the school for approximatley six weeks after the freshman building was damaged by recent rain and flooding.

Aug 18, 2020

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students at Cental High School will be forced to start the school year virtually due to water damage, the St. Joseph School District announced Tuesday.

The district said the rain caused water damage and air quality issues in the buidling. Repairs are expected to take until the end of September to complete.

“It is the St. Joseph School District’s highest priority to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl. “The building houses more than 30 classrooms that are utilized by students at all grade levels; therefore, it would be impossible to relocate those students and classrooms to the main building.”

The district was set to begin in-person classes at Central on August 31. The district said students who have not signed up for the SJSD Virtual Academy will be learning remotely from home during this time and that the change does not impact the Virtual Academy students.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this temporary closure may cause parents and students,” said Van Zyl. “We appreciate the understanding and patience of our staff, students and parents as we work to make Central High School a safe and secure learning environment for everyone.”

The week looks dry and comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Wednesday will be at or slightly below the seasonal normal temperatures for the region.
