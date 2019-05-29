Flooding leads to multiple water rescues in Rosendale

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) Recent heavy rain has caused water to overtake many communities in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said multiple water rescues are underway.

Troopers have responded to at least 20 water rescues in Rosendale.

Close to six inches of rain has fallen in Rosendale leading to the 102 River to flood.

The 102 river near Rosendale was last measured at nearly 24 feet, almost 6 feet above flood stage.