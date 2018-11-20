Clear

Water service restored to Worth County customers

Water service has been restored to PWSD #1 Worth County customers.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 2:20 PM

(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.)— Water service has been restored to PWSD #1 Worth County customers. 

Some customers lost water last week due to water main repairs. 

Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. Cooler air has moved into the area and daytime highs reached into the lower 40s. Warmer air moves in on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
