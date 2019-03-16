Clear

Wathena American Legion post offering assistance to veterans impacted by flooding

The Wathena American Legion Post #161 is offering assistance to veterans in Wathena and Elwood who could be impacted by flooding.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(WATHENA, Kan.) The Wathena American Legion Post #161 is offering assistance to veterans in Wathena and Elwood who could be impacted by flooding.

The post taking to social media this weekend offering any type of assistance that veterans may need during the coming days.

As of Saturday afternoon, a few people have taken them up on their offer, including two World War II veterans who live at Chautauqua Village in Wathena. One of the veterans served in the United States Air Force as a pilot during the war.

"There are a lot of veterans that don't belong to service organizations like the VFW or the American Legion," the Sgt-at-Arms of the post, Duston Hansen, said. "And there are a lot of family members of veterans that don't belong to auxiliary organizations. And so those veterans, especially if they don't have family members in the community or nearby, it's easy for them to fall underneath the radar."

Hansen says that the idea to help veterans came at the last minute and he was pleased to see members stepping up to help out.

"If we are able to go and help those guys and assist them and get them taken care of, get them help then we are absolutely honored to be able to do that," Hansen said.

If you or know of someone who needs assistance, you can contact the American Legion Post on their Facebook page, which can be found here.

Post #161 has nearly 100 members and has been serving the Wathena community for nearly a century.


