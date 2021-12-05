Clear
Wathena aims for new tradition with Christmas festival

Many downtown businesses participated in the inaugural event, holding numerous holiday-related events.

Dec 5, 2021
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(WATHENA, Kan.) What started as planned Christmas tree lighting quickly turned into a downtown celebration of the holiday in Wathena Sunday evening.

"It's been so fun," Janie Newton, Wathena resident said.  "We've just had a great time.

Newton said having something like this in the era of Covid-19 makes spirits bright. 

"Last year, some of the fun of christmas was taken away with covid and sickness and not being able to gather." She said.

Locals hope this celebration is one that sticks around.

"It gave us an opportunity to come out and enjoy hanging out with our neighbors," Mayor John Cluck said. 

