Wathena man arrested for DWI following crash on I-29 in St. Joseph Sunday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kenneth Wells, 38, of Wathena, Kansas was seriously injured and arrested after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash on I-29 in St. Joseph Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Wells was driving a 2002 Ford F150 southbound on I-29 just after 10:00 p.m. when he traveled off the east side of the roadway near mile marker 47. Wells over-corrected and his vehicle ended up skidding off the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Wells was ejected from the vehicle through the driver-side window. His vehicle overturned on to its driver side and then landed on its wheels.

Wells was transported to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

According to the highway patrol's arrest reports, Wells was arrested following the crash for a DWI, not wearing a seat belt, no insurance, no license, and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.